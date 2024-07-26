Advertisement
Veterans’ donations box stolen in West Auckland RSA break-in

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
A 34-year-old man has been charged with burglary and possession of an offensive weapon.

A burglar who allegedly broke into a West Auckland RSA and stole money from the veterans’ donations box will now face court.

About 3.40am, police were notified of a person entering a secured premises in South Rd, Titirangi.

Waitematā West area commander Inspector Jason Edwards said the alleged offender entered through a rear door, which set off an alarm and notified police.

”The male has then searched an office, before allegedly stealing money from inside a veterans’ donations box.”

Edwards said the police Eagle helicopter was quickly able to assist ground units to the man’s location at the rear of the building, where he was arrested without incident.

”This act is a low blow, targeting those in our community who have sacrificed a lot to serve their country.

”Police from across Tāmaki Makaurau will continue to respond to this type of offending as it is taking place, utilising a range of resources to ensure we can locate and hold these offenders to account.”

He said it was also a timely reminder of the value of a well-equipped security system, and police being alerted quickly.

A 34-year-old man will appear in the Waitākere District Court on Tuesday charged with burglary and possession of an offensive weapon.

