A 34-year-old man has been charged with burglary and possession of an offensive weapon.

A 34-year-old man has been charged with burglary and possession of an offensive weapon.

A burglar who allegedly broke into a West Auckland RSA and stole money from the veterans’ donations box will now face court.

About 3.40am, police were notified of a person entering a secured premises in South Rd, Titirangi.

Waitematā West area commander Inspector Jason Edwards said the alleged offender entered through a rear door, which set off an alarm and notified police.

”The male has then searched an office, before allegedly stealing money from inside a veterans’ donations box.”

Edwards said the police Eagle helicopter was quickly able to assist ground units to the man’s location at the rear of the building, where he was arrested without incident.