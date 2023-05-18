Riders pull on to Dominion Rd after the service. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

One of the most senior members of the Hells Angels motorcycle club in Auckland was farewelled with a large motorcycle ride across the city on Thursday.

Mark Henry Allport, known as Hyme, died after a short battle with cancer on May 11. He was 65.

Allport was among the most senior and respected old school members of the Auckland Hells Angels charter - the outlaw motorcycle club’s term for chapter.

Hell's Angels senior member Mark Allport knonw as Hyme died from cancer 11 May 2023 picture supplied https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=634256075413152&set=a.470392561799505

A brief death notice in the Herald said he was the son of Blanche and Alfred (deceased) Allport, brother of Neal, Kevin and Sandra, and father of Sam, Billy and Sarah, and a grandfather to seven.

The service was held at the Hells Angels central Auckland headquarters in Brentwood Ave, Mt Eden, followed by a motorcycle procession north to Schnapper Rock cemetery on the North Shore.

A rider from the Satan's Slaves (right), one of several allied gangs to turn out to the service. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Police were out in force.

So too were dozens of riders from other outlaw motorcycle gangs, including representatives of the Head Hunters, the Filthy Few, Satan’s Slaves, King Cobras and Rebels.

Police were out in force ahead of the ride. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Head Hunters president Wayne Doyle was among the senior gang figures who attended.

The Hells Angels Auckland charter was formed in 1961 and was the first to emerge outside of California.

A gang rider pulls out onto Dominion Rd. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

There are now Auckland, Whanganui, Nomads, Central, Nelson, South Auckland and Christchurch charters, plus the Hells Angels Nomads offshoot based around the North Shore.



