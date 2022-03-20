A major search and rescue operation is underway off North Cape at the top of the North Island.

It was sparked by a vessel settting off its distress beacon last night. Five people have been rescued but more are understood to be unaccounted for.

Maritime NZ said this morning the Rescue Coordination Centre is leading a significant operation off North Cape.

"An emergency position-indicating radio beacon was activated by a vessel at about 8 pm Sunday," it said.

"The rescue is still active, with helicopters searching from the air and vessels supporting the search as well."

Five people had been rescued, it said.

"The operation has been challenging due to the weather conditions and poor visibility.

Ground crews, including police are leading the onshore search."

Northland has been battered by severe weather overnight including torrential rain and thunderstorms.

MetService was warning of gales and possible thunderstorms off the coast overnight.

More to come.