Vehicle used in Whangārei gunshot incident recovered, police seeking more information

Avneesh Vincent
By
2 mins to read
Police have released releasing an image of the black Nissan Pathfinder SUV, with the registration EPW244.

Investigations into a gunshot incident that left a Whangārei grandma traumatised have led police to recover a vehicle allegedly used by suspected offenders.

Police are now seeking more information on its prior movements.

Police were called following a report of shots fired at a Collingwood Street property after 4 am on July 13.

Officers said a woman, in her 70s, was left “shaken”, and lucky to survive the gunshots that damaged the inside of her home.

Detective Sergeant Paul Overton said they have now recovered a black Nissan Pathfinder SUV, with the registration EPW244 that was allegedly used during the incident.

“We are now appealing for sightings of this Nissan in the days leading up to the firearms incident on Saturday afternoon.

“If you saw this vehicle or have information about any of its occupants in recent days, we need to hear from you.”

Overton said police were particularly interested in sightings from the days prior up until July 13.

“This was a terrifying incident for the victim, and we are continuing to provide support to her,” Overton said.

“We are asking anyone who may know anything about this to please come forward. Any piece of information, no matter how small, could assist us in locating those responsible.”

Police would also like any drivers who were in the area to check their dashcam footage.

Anyone with information should call 105 and quote file number 240713/7934.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.






