One person has been injured after the vehicle they were in was flipped upside down in a crash.

Police were called to a two-vehicle crash at the Russley Rd and Harewood Rd roundabout shortly before 6.10am.

The vehicle was upside down in the middle of a busy roundabout.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is warning motorists to take care in the area, as driver distraction is possible.

The road was initially closed but was reopened at 6.40am.