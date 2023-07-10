Bayfair Shopping Centre. Photo / NZME

A person has reportedly been struck by a vehicle after it crashed into a building at Bayfair Shopping Centre.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after midday, a police spokeswoman said.

“A pedestrian has been hit by a vehicle and the vehicle has impacted a building. A bank is mentioned in the report,” she said.

A reporter at the scene said the front of the Westpac building had been smashed in and glass was on the footpath.

The area was cordoned off and a car was being towed.

A St John spokesman said one patient was in a serious condition.

St John was notified of the incident on Girven Rd at 12.05pm. Two ambulances and a clinical support manager responded and are still on scene, the spokesman said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said no one was trapped after a car went into a building at the Bayfair shopping centre.

The spokesman said it was notified at 12.07pm. It sent three fire trucks to the scene and assisted St John.

