Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Vehicle hits person, drives into building at Bayfair Shopping Centre

Bay of Plenty Times
Quick Read
Bayfair Shopping Centre. Photo / NZME

Bayfair Shopping Centre. Photo / NZME

A person has reportedly been struck by a vehicle after it crashed into a building at Bayfair Shopping Centre.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after midday, a police spokeswoman said.

“A pedestrian has been hit by a vehicle and the vehicle has impacted a building. A bank is mentioned in the report,” she said.

A reporter at the scene said the front of the Westpac building had been smashed in and glass was on the footpath.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

The area was cordoned off and a car was being towed.

A St John spokesman said one patient was in a serious condition.

St John was notified of the incident on Girven Rd at 12.05pm. Two ambulances and a clinical support manager responded and are still on scene, the spokesman said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said no one was trapped after a car went into a building at the Bayfair shopping centre.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

The spokesman said it was notified at 12.07pm. It sent three fire trucks to the scene and assisted St John.

More to come.

Latest from New Zealand