A vehicle has crashed into a house in Christchurch this morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Meadow St before 9am on Monday.

A police spokesperson said the occupant of the vehicle is now out.

St John say they sent one ambulance to the scene but could not provide information on any injuries.