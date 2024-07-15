Priests for the Sons of the Most Holy Redeemer, also known as the Transalpine Redemptorists or simply The Sons, previously had permission from the Catholic church to preach the Traditional Latin Mass from a chapel in St Albans in Christchurch.
They have now been banned from practicing and told to leave the Christchurch diocese.
The leaders, Father Michael Mary and Father Anthony Mary, have faced claims of manipulating and controlling their followers and interfering in the lives of families.
Priests were accused of tying people up during exorcisms and screaming at them for hours.
“All professed members of the Sons of the Most Holy Redeemer have been asked to leave the Christchurch diocese.”
Massey University religious expert Professor Peter Lineham told the Herald removing an order from a diocese is “highly unusual”.
“They’ve been ordered out of the Christchurch diocese. They will find no friends in other dioceses in New Zealand and this will have been circulated to all other diocese as well automatically.”
He said the priests will no longer be able to perform normal priestly duties.
“So it means that they can no longer preside at the mass, they can no longer baptise, they can no longer exercise any of the strict technical rights of the church. This is very serious for them because it’s quite an important aspect of priestly life is to say the mass by yourself.”
Father Michael Mary has been approached for comment.
If you have more information, contact Michael Morrah in confidence michael.morrah@nzme.co.nz
Michael Morrah is a senior investigative reporter/team leader at the Herald. He won the best coverage of a major news event at the 2024 Voyager NZ Media Awards and has twice been named reporter of the year. He has been a broadcast journalist for 20 years and joined the Herald in July 2024.