Reed planting at Wharemauku iti.

The health of the Wharemaukau Stream, in Paraparaumu, has had a welcome boost.

Friends of the Wharemauku Stream received a Kāpiti Coast District Council community grant and bought reeds from The Greenery Garden Centre in Manakau.

The reeds were planted in an area where an artificial wetland was formed in 2012.

“Our group of volunteers purchased the reeds at great haste as it was the end of planting season,” volunteer Sue Frewin said.

“Purchasing local is optimum for plant health and growth.

“This was our first step in rehabilitating the length of the Wharemauku iti, giving it the chance to perform as it should, with a selection of reeds to cleanse the polluted water from the drains before entering the Wharemauku Stream.

Reed planting session completed.

“A team of volunteers planted 120 selected reeds in the first bay after having previously cleared it of congested weeds.

“This is the first of four bays planted, with three more in the future plan when we can get more volunteers.

“Eventually, it will be a great asset to Paraparaumu where people can escape the pressures of city life for a while, into an environment of relaxation, and watch the wildlife.”

Frewin said the group was keen for more volunteers.

“At the moment, we meet once a month on the third Sunday of the month, but would welcome more interested people that will enable us to speed things up.

“Please consider becoming a volunteer to bring back to life a declining wetland.”

Wharemauku iti can be accessed via a track sited between Rimu Rd, alongside the Coastlands staff carpark, which joins the Wharemauku Stream path near Ihakara St.