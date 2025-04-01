- Vanessa Rithia Houpapa, 60, died after being hit by a car in Lower Hutt.
- A 25-year-old woman was charged with excess breath alcohol causing injury and death.
- Police extended condolences to Houpapa’s family; she was remembered fondly by friends and whānau.
The family of the woman who was killed after being hit by a car in Lower Hutt have paid tribute to her following her sudden death.
Sixty-year-old Vanessa Rithia Houpapa died in Naenae last Thursday and was named by police on Monday.
A tribute on Friday said, “It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that we share on behalf of our Houpapa-Awatere whanau, that our beautiful Mum Ness, Vanessa Ritihia Houpapa-Awatere has sadly passed away last night, she will be truly missed by many.”