Vanessa Rithia Houpapa death: Family pay tribute to woman hit by car in Lower Hutt

Natasha Gordon
By
Natasha Gordon
2 mins to read

  • Vanessa Rithia Houpapa, 60, died after being hit by a car in Lower Hutt.
  • A 25-year-old woman was charged with excess breath alcohol causing injury and death.
  • Police extended condolences to Houpapa’s family; she was remembered fondly by friends and whānau.

The family of the woman who was killed after being hit by a car in Lower Hutt have paid tribute to her following her sudden death.

Sixty-year-old Vanessa Rithia Houpapa died in Naenae last Thursday and was named by police on Monday.

A tribute on Friday said, “It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that we share on behalf of our Houpapa-Awatere whanau, that our beautiful Mum Ness, Vanessa Ritihia Houpapa-Awatere has sadly passed away last night, she will be truly missed by many.”

Family have paid tribute to Vanessa Rithia Houpapa. Photo / Facebook
The post was flooded by tributes from friends and family, one commenter said, “Awwww Aunty you were a beautiful Lady, always helping always caring.”

“My aunty my heart is so mamae rn this pain and loss for the whanau I wish wasn’t true wish I was there right now,” another said.

“This has been a terrible shock, I will miss you in so many ways, always kept me informed on what’s happening around the place, the many many laughs, a big loss for us all in Mapu,” another said.

Emergency services were called to Cambridge Terrace at 11pm last Thursday, where Houpapa died at the scene.

60-year-old Houpapa died after being hit by a car in Lower Hutt’s Naenae last week. Photo / Facebook
Two people were hit during the crash. While Houpapa died at the scene, the police say the second person sustained a minor injury.

A 25-year-old woman was charged with excess breath alcohol causing injury and death, and is to next appear in the Hutt Valley District Court on April 29.

Police said they extended their condolences to her family and friends.

