Valuable Aboriginal art collected by Dame Rosie and Michael Horton goes to Australian gallery after Auckland declined

Former publisher of the New Zealand Herald Michael Horton, 85, and his wife, the late philanthropist Dame Rosie Horton, collected the artwork for more than 20 years.

A multimillion-dollar collection of Aboriginal art and objects once offered to the Auckland Art Gallery by a local couple has been officially donated to a Sydney art gallery.

Former publisher of the New Michael Horton, 85, and his wife, the late philanthropist Dame Rosie Horton, collected the artwork for more than 20 years and were determined to keep it together. They wanted the artworks to be kept in the public domain rather than broken up and sold to private collections. Horton said he videoed the ever-growing collection about 15 years ago, and offered it to the Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki. He was not sure why the gallery declined the offer.

