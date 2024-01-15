Voyager 2023 media awards
Home / New Zealand

Vacant $50m property in central Auckland vandalised as former owners look for a new home for the disabled

Isaac Davison
By
3 mins to read
The former rehabilitation and respite centre on Great South Road has been vandalised and graffitied following its closure. The property failed to sell in 2022 and its owners are now considering their options. Photo / Alex Burton

The former Laura Fergusson Trust building in Greenlane remains empty after its controversial sale two years ago. A new board has now taken over the trust, but its chairwoman says it is unlikely

Latest from New Zealand