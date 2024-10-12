A ute driver has some questions to answer after crashing through the walls of an Auckland home in Mangere East. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A ute driver has some questions to answer after crashing through the walls of an Auckland home in Mangere East. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A driver has ploughed their dual cab ute through the wall of an Auckland home, leaving the car half inside the house.

Photos show the ute’s bonnet crumpled up after the car punched through the Massey Rd home’s exterior wall in Māngere East at about 12.40am today.

Police are now talking to the driver about the early morning crash and are “awaiting the results of blood tests”, a police spokesman said.

The driver was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

“Thankfully nobody was home at the time of the crash, however the property suffered moderate damage,” the spokesman said.