Ute plunges off bridge into Clutha River, divers to commence search

Police at the scene of a vehicle crash in Cromwell. Photo / Shannon Thomson

A ute towing a trailer has become submerged in Lake Dunstan after missing the approach to a bridge near Cromwell this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said it responded to reports that a vehicle was submerged in the lake at 5.15pm.

There was no damage to the bridge, and the vehicle appeared to have missed the approach to the bridge and gone into the water, he said.

Two crews from Cromwell attended the scene.

Fenz stopped at 6.30pm and left the scene in the hands of police, the spokesman said.

A police spokeswoman said they were responding to an incident on State Highway 8B on the Cromwell side of the bridge.

"The ute was completely submerged in water and plans are being made to recover the vehicles," police said.

"It is unclear at this stage who or how many people were in the ute, however police are following lines of inquiry into this."

The Police National Dive Squad has been notified and will attend tomorrow. A scene guard will remain in place overnight.