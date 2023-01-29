The Children's Commissioner has slammed the practice of putting young people in motels. Photo / 123rf (Picture posed by model)

The Children’s Commissioner has slammed the practice of housing young Kiwis in state care in motels and says the situation is a “symptom of a failing system”.

And she says some children and teens are being kept in motels “for longer periods than the sentences served by most young offenders”.

Last week the Herald revealed that a young person under Oranga Tamariki care lived in a motel for more than 600 days until suitable accommodation could be found.

It was also revealed that other young people spent more than 100 and 200 nights living in motels across the country as it was considered the “best option” for them with no suitable alternatives.

The figures around motel placements for young Kiwis in care were released by Oranga Tamariki under the Official Information Act.

It revealed that while “most motel placements” were one to three nights until suitable whānau or non-kin housing can be found, “on occasion” placements are sought for longer periods.

“Accommodation in motels is never a preferred care option,” said OT deputy chief executive Rachel Leota.

“Oranga Tamariki are proactive in ensuring that tamariki do not remain in motels for longer than is necessary.

“Motels are used as a last resort and only when due to constraints or other challenges, other suitable care options are not available in the immediate term.

“When we decide to temporarily provide care for te tamaiti in a motel, it is only because it is the best option for te tamaiti at the time, and only following a careful exploration of possible alternatives.”

Children’s Commissioner Judge Frances Eivers said that the practice was unacceptable.

“Myself and previous commissioners have been clear that the use of motels at all is deplorable, and a symptom of a system that is failing children.

“Concerns around the practice have been raised repeatedly for over a decade, yet seemingly no effort has been made to develop an alternative.

“To now discover that a number of our mokopuna have been stranded in motel rooms not just three months, or six months, but even for over a year and a half is a shocking testimony of how callous our system has become.”

In 2019 then-Children’s Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft demanded OT stop using motel rooms, describing them as “virtually Airbnb for children”.

“The days of motel use are surely now widely understood to be unacceptable. So we need action and we need it now,” he said.

Judge Eivers’ stance was the same.

“To be clear, these mokopuna are being kept in motels for longer periods than the sentences served by most young offenders,” she told the Herald.

“We get told there are no other options for these young people, that their behaviour merits this response, but I simply do not buy it.”

Judge Eivers said there has “long” been a need for “smaller, specialised homes throughout Aotearoa” for young people.

“ . . . that are equipped and resourced to meet challenging, complex behaviour with a therapeutic - not punitive – response.

“Multiple agencies have a role in the wellbeing of these young people.

“In particular Oranga Tamariki and the Ministry of Health need to collaborate to make that a reality.

“In truth, they already should have.”

The Herald is seeking comment from OT, the Ministry of Health, Health Minister Andrew Little and Minister for Children Kelvin Davis on the suggestion of collaboration and other issues raised by Judge Eivers.
























