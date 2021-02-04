US President Biden name-check in major speech by Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta

Minister Nanaia Mahuta outlined her approach foreign affairs at Waitangi today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Jason Walls is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta has name-checked newly elected US President Joe Biden in her first major speech in the job, citing New Zealand's strong relationship with the United States.

He was the only world leader Mahuta mentioned by name in the speech she made to diplomats in at Waitangi this evening.

She praised some of the early moves Biden has made, including rejoining the Paris Agreement and renewing its commitment to the WHO.

Former President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the former and threatened to with the latter.

"New Zealand welcomes the recent announcements from President Biden that the United States will take a science-based approach to combating the challenge of Covid-19," Mahuta said.

She added that New Zealand's relationship with the US is an "integral defence and security partner".

"New Zealand's relationship with the United States will continue to strengthen."

Mahuta also referenced New Zealand's "important" relationship with China.

"We seek a mature relationship where both parties have realistic expectations of each other, as we look for opportunities to work together where we are able to."

She also mentioned New Zealand's relationship with Australia – "our only formal ally and an indispensable partner across the breadth of our international interests".

Mahuta used the speech as sort of a scene setter as to what her priorities will be while she leads New Zealand's foreign affairs ministry.

She told those in attendance that her "core interests" were:

• an international rules-based order

• keeping New Zealanders safe

• international conditions and connections that aid our prosperity

• global action on sustainability issues such as climate change

She said her approach to foreign affairs will be an indigenous one.

"I believe the time has come to ensure a more inclusive approach to indigenous issues being a feature of foreign policy," she said.

"This will see economic, social, environmental and cultural benefits to countries willing to step up to this opportunity."

As a Foreign Affairs Minister, Mahuta said she was looking for "mature relationships – acting on the values that define who New Zealanders are and creating space to, at times, agree to disagree on fundamental principles".

But, she said, as an "Indigenous Foreign Minister, I believe that diplomacy is intergenerational in its intent, where we put people, planet, peace and prosperity for all at the centre.

She said this approach sits at the core of her ambition to lead a "different approach."