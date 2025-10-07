“All of the relevant events occurred in New Zealand, Pavlovich is a New Zealand citizen, both parties were living in New Zealand during the relevant time, all relevant evidence and most potential witnesses are located in New Zealand.

Neil Gaiman and Amanda Palmer in 2013. Photo / Getty Images

“Under these circumstances, it is clear that New Zealand is the more appropriate forum for resolving this dispute, so the court will dismiss the case without prejudice.”

Gaiman has denied the allegations brought by Pavlovich, calling them a “sham”.

He filed a motion to dismiss the complaint in March, arguing it should have been done in New Zealand where the alleged abuses occurred and where key witnesses are present.

“New Zealand is the proper forum to adjudicate this case,” the motion said.

Peterson’s dismissal of the lawsuit was ordered without prejudice, meaning Pavlovich is able to refile her claims in New Zealand.

“Gaiman and Palmer are both objecting to being sued in the United States, and they have agreed to submit to the jurisdiction of New Zealand and testify there,” Judge Peterson said.

Amanda Palmer speaking about her time in New Zealand at Auckland's Q Theatre in January 2024.

“If Pavlovich sues Gaiman in New Zealand, and he refuses to accept service there, Pavlovich may move to reopen this case.”

Gaiman and Palmer lived in New Zealand intermittently between 2020 and 2023, albeit at different times and at separate properties.

According to court documents, Palmer met Pavlovich on an Auckland street in 2020 when she was 22, facing financial hardship and struggling with mental health issues connected to a sexual assault when she was a teenager.

Pavlovich was then hired to do babysitting and errand jobs for Palmer in Waiheke, the complaints said, where Gaiman and Palmer lived in two separate homes.

Gaiman allegedly began sexually assaulting Pavlovich in February 2022 on the night they met when she came to his house to look after his and Palmer’s child.

Documents state Pavlovich, who was in need of a stable income and accommodation, was then offered to become a live-in nanny by Palmer, which she accepted.

The abuse continued through the time of Pavlovich’s employment, the lawsuits state.

She told Vulture she was required to sign an NDA once she’d stopped working for them.

Seven other women have accused Gaiman of sexual assault or misconduct since 2023.

In a blog post addressing the allegations in January, the author wrote that he’s “far from a perfect person” but denied engaging in any non-consensual sex or abuse.

