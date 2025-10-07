Neil Gaiman's sex assault lawsuit has been dismissed in the US over jurisdiction issues. Photo / Getty Images
A lawsuit brought against bestselling author Neil Gaiman in the United States, accusing him of raping and sexually assaulting his former nanny in New Zealand, has been dropped on jurisdictional grounds.
Scarlett Pavlovich filed three federal lawsuits against the Good Omens author, 64, in February, seeking unspecified damages for allegedsexual abuse over several months while she worked as a live-in nanny and babysitter for his family on Waiheke Island in her early 20s.
Gaiman’s estranged wife and singer Amanda Palmer was also accused in the lawsuit of “procuring and presenting” Pavlovich to him, a charge that amounts to human trafficking if proven.
Without ruling on the facts, US District Judge James Peterson of Wisconsin dismissed the lawsuit, arguing the alleged abuses occurred outside of American jurisdiction and could not be litigated.
“The only connection that Wisconsin or the United States has with this lawsuit is that Gaiman has a residence in this state and he may live here currently,” Judge Peterson said in court documents on the decision.
“All of the relevant events occurred in New Zealand, Pavlovich is a New Zealand citizen, both parties were living in New Zealand during the relevant time, all relevant evidence and most potential witnesses are located in New Zealand.
“Under these circumstances, it is clear that New Zealand is the more appropriate forum for resolving this dispute, so the court will dismiss the case without prejudice.”
He filed a motion to dismiss the complaint in March, arguing it should have been done in New Zealand where the alleged abuses occurred and where key witnesses are present.
“New Zealand is the proper forum to adjudicate this case,” the motion said.
Peterson’s dismissal of the lawsuit was ordered without prejudice, meaning Pavlovich is able to refile her claims in New Zealand.
“Gaiman and Palmer are both objecting to being sued in the United States, and they have agreed to submit to the jurisdiction of New Zealand and testify there,” Judge Peterson said.
“If Pavlovich sues Gaiman in New Zealand, and he refuses to accept service there, Pavlovich may move to reopen this case.”
Gaiman and Palmer lived in New Zealand intermittently between 2020 and 2023, albeit at different times and at separate properties.
According to court documents, Palmer met Pavlovich on an Auckland street in 2020 when she was 22, facing financial hardship and struggling with mental health issues connected to a sexual assault when she was a teenager.
Pavlovich was then hired to do babysitting and errand jobs for Palmer in Waiheke, the complaints said, where Gaiman and Palmer lived in two separate homes.
Gaiman allegedly began sexually assaulting Pavlovich in February 2022 on the night they met when she came to his house to look after his and Palmer’s child.
Documents state Pavlovich, who was in need of a stable income and accommodation, was then offered to become a live-in nanny by Palmer, which she accepted.