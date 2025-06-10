The US has urged New Zealand and other nations who have imposed travel bans on two Israeli ministers to instead focus on Hamas. Photo / Getty Images

The United States has denounced sanctions by Britain and four mutual allies, including New Zealand, against Israeli far-right ministers, saying they should focus instead on the Palestinian armed group Hamas.

“We find that extremely unhelpful. It will do nothing to get us closer to a ceasefire in Gaza,” State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told reporters.

Britain, Canada, Norway, New Zealand and Australia “should focus on the real culprit, which is Hamas”, she said of the sanctions.

“We remain concerned about any step that would further isolate Israel from the international community.”

Five nations ban ministers