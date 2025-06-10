Foreign Minister Winston Peters says that New Zealand remains in favour of a two-state solution. Photo / Mark Mitchell.

New Zealand has placed a travel ban on two “extremist” Israeli politicians over their comments about the war in Gaza.

The Government has banned ultra-nationalists Itamar Ben-Gvir, the Israeli security minister, and Bezalel Smotrich, the finance minister, from entering New Zealand in a joint decision with the UK, Australia, Canada and Norway.

“New Zealand has joined Australia, Canada, the UK and Norway in placing travel bans on two extremist Israeli politicians," Foreign Minister Winston Peters said in a statement this morning.

The bans will prevent Israel’s Finance Minister, Bezalel Smotrich, and National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, from travelling to New Zealand.

Peters said that New Zealand remained in favour of a two-state solution and the Israeli ministers “severely and deliberately undermined that by personally advocating for the annexation of Palestinian land and the expansion of illegal settlements, while inciting violence and forced displacement”.