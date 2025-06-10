“New Zealand’s consistent and historic position has been that Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories are a violation of international law. Settlements and associated violence undermine the prospects for a viable two-state solution.”
It was reported last year that Ben-Gvir called for the expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza.
“We must encourage emigration, encourage the voluntary emigration of the residents of Gaza.”
He also said earlier this year that “there is no need to bring in aid [to Gaza]. They have enough”.
He had previously resigned from the Israeli government when the hostage release deal was made, only rejoining when Israel began bombing again in mid-March.
Peters said the bans were consistent with the Government’s other approaches to incidents like this, such as banning ministers from Russia, Belarus and Myanmar.
“The crisis in Gaza has made returning to a meaningful political process all the more urgent. New Zealand will continue to advocate for an end to the current conflict and an urgent restart of the Middle East Peace Process.”
The Telegraph reported that Israel’s foreign minister Gideon Sa’ar called the move “outrageous”.
Sa’ar said that they would hold a special government meeting early next week “to decide on our response to this unacceptable decision”.
Peters is in Europe for the Pacific-France Summit hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.