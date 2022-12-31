Empire State Building owner Tony Malkin has upset locals after a New Year's Eve fireworks display at his property near Arrowtown caused a large fire. Photo / Getty Images

A controversial New Year’s Eve fireworks display at the billionaire owner of New York’s Empire State Building’s property outside Queenstown is understood to have caused a large scrub fire.

Empire State Realty Trust chairman, president and chief executive Tony Malkin of New York had upset neighbours of his Dalefield property with plans for an extravagant 14-minute fireworks display to bring in 2023.

Now, several neighbours who were watching the display closely with fears for their animals, believe that a sizeable blaze was started by the fireworks.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) said there were three separate fires on steep terrain which spanned an estimated 1.2ha of land in Dalefield near Arrowtown.

All three fires were caused by fireworks, Fenz said, and were contained about 2.30am.

Last night's blaze as seen from a neighbour's property. Photo / Supplied

The New York property tycoon’s fireworks plans had enraged neighbours, the majority of whom owned horses and other livestock animals.

They even launched an online petition, ‘Neighbours with animals say Neigh to Queenstown fireworks’ and had gained more than 600 signatures.

The locals felt that fireworks, or pyrotechnics, had no place in rural settings.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand had approved a safety plan for the private display, and neighbours had been advised to speak to the Ministry for Primary Industries and the SPCA.

One neighbour spoken to by the Herald this morning said they had moved their animals away for the night but watched the drama unfold on social media last night.

“Fire was obviously our main concern... and it just seemed ludicrous to have a commercial-based fireworks display in a rural area. It just seems to fly in the face of logic with stock and the fire risk,” said the neighbour, who wished to remain anonymous.

“But there’s a bigger story here of someone who has money and seeming to be able to do whatever they want.

“It’s just not very neighbourly what they have done. We highlighted that at the start.”

The first that neighbours knew of the fireworks was a public notice in the local Mountain Scene newspaper a week beforehand.

In a statement to the ODT at the time, the property owners said they had “deep and long-lived social and charitable connections” in the area.

“As a courtesy, beyond any requirement, mindful of house pets and livestock, we have reached out to neighbours to ensure they are appraised of our plans,” the statement said.

“We will happily consider any reasonable request from our immediate neighbours for financial assistance to move their livestock.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience.”

There was no requirement for the Queenstown Lakes District Council to approve fireworks displays, and council media adviser Sam White told the ODT there were no provisions available to council for it to address potential issues regarding fireworks in the district.