Resident Rachael Ayling will be attending and is looking forward to having some beers and watching the chilli-eating contest.
Rachael Ayling grew up in a converted army shed, drives a Holden Commodore, has a wardrobe full of black clothing and is amped about Upper Hutt officially being transformed into “Bogan Town”.
“You can take the girl out of Upper Hutt but you can’t take Upper Hutt out of the girl,” she says.
The city is hosting the Bogan Day Out festival this weekend at Brewtown, where punters have been told to prepare for a wild ride of barbecue, trucks, chilli eating, live music and “all the bogan fun you can handle”.
The New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi has even approved temporarily changing the sign at the city’s entrance to read “Welcome to Bogan Town”.
Upper Hutt Mayor Wayne Guppy said Brewtown was now an integral part of the city’s tapestry, providing a significant boost for the local economy.
Brewtown operations manager Phil Gorman, who lives in Upper Hutt and proudly sports a mullet, said it was the first time he had seen something draw so many visitors to the city.
“Upper Hutt has always been looked upon as Wellington’s poor cousin. Heck, even Lower Hutt’s poor cousin!
“But the addition of Brewtown has absolutely elevated the city into a unique destination within the Wellington region. In all my memories of living here, we’ve never had anything quite like this.”
Georgina Campbell is a Wellington-based reporter who has a particular interest in local government, transport, and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.