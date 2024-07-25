Advertisement
Brewton general manager speaks at Electra Business After Five event in Levin

Horowhenua Chronicle
2 mins to read
Susan Philips from Horowhenua District Council with Brewtown general manager Phil Gorman.

Susan Philips from Horowhenua District Council with Brewtown general manager Phil Gorman.

Guests at the July Electra Business After Five event heard from self-professed bogan and Brewtown general manager Phil Gorman.

Gorman, who married a Levin local, shared his experiences and insights, arriving with a chilly bin filled with a selection of Panhead, Te Aro and zero craft beers for the guests, setting a convivial tone for the evening.

Having previously served as the Upper Hutt City Council economic development manager for four years, Gorman drew parallels between the challenges Upper Hutt faced and those Levin will encounter when state highway traffic is rerouted away from its CBD.

During his tenure in economic development, Gorman demonstrated remarkable foresight in promoting Upper Hutt as a prime business destination.

He identified the potential in repurposing an empty industrial warehouse, formerly the Dunlop tyre factory, into a bustling business hub. His collaboration with Malcolm Gillies, owner of the South Pacific Tyres Industrial Park, capitalised on the traffic redirection from the CBD, the development of Queensgate Plaza and the burgeoning craft beer industry.

Gorman and Gillies visited Portland, Oregon, home of the world’s largest craft beer village with 83 local breweries. Upon their return, the council launched the “City of Hopportunity – we’re brewing success” campaign.

“The message we sent was clear: we are a council proactive about attracting businesses. We have competitive commercial rates, ample flat land and a landlord in Malcolm who gets things done,” Gorman said.

Gorman also attended various New Zealand craft beer expos, successfully attracting brewers like Kereru, Te Aro Brewing, Panhead Custom Ales and Boneface Brewing Co.

Transitioning from his council role, Gorman joined Gillies to develop Brewtown, an entertainment complex now hosting craft brewers, eateries, an ice-skating rink, go-karts, bowling, archery, mini-putt, and camper parking. Brewtown employs over 400 people across 50 businesses, with 200 jobs directly attributed to the complex.

The latest addition, Kāpiti’s Tuatara Brewing, further enhances the site’s appeal. During a Q&A session, an audience member asked how the council supported local businesses.

Gorman highlighted initiatives such as signage, earthquake strengthening, and retrofit grants, which revitalised the CBD. His enthusiasm and innovative approach continue to shape Upper Hutt’s vibrant business landscape, demonstrating a model of proactive and community-focused economic development.

The next Electra Business after Five event is on August 15, featuring Dr Victoria Hatton, FoodHQ at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, Levin.

