Susan Philips from Horowhenua District Council with Brewtown general manager Phil Gorman.

Guests at the July Electra Business After Five event heard from self-professed bogan and Brewtown general manager Phil Gorman.

Gorman, who married a Levin local, shared his experiences and insights, arriving with a chilly bin filled with a selection of Panhead, Te Aro and zero craft beers for the guests, setting a convivial tone for the evening.

Having previously served as the Upper Hutt City Council economic development manager for four years, Gorman drew parallels between the challenges Upper Hutt faced and those Levin will encounter when state highway traffic is rerouted away from its CBD.

During his tenure in economic development, Gorman demonstrated remarkable foresight in promoting Upper Hutt as a prime business destination.

He identified the potential in repurposing an empty industrial warehouse, formerly the Dunlop tyre factory, into a bustling business hub. His collaboration with Malcolm Gillies, owner of the South Pacific Tyres Industrial Park, capitalised on the traffic redirection from the CBD, the development of Queensgate Plaza and the burgeoning craft beer industry.