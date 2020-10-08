Upgrade of 51 Hawke's Bay marae could create 260 jobs in region

Waiohiki marae in Napier is one of 351 marae throughout the country to receive funding for upgrade projects. Photo / Supplied

Hawke's Bay will receive $9.6 million to upgrade 51 Marae as part of a $96.5 million nationwide Provincial Growth Fund announcement.

Minister for Māori Development Nanaia Mahuta and Minister for Regional Development Shane Jones made the announcement on Friday in Kaikoke, a town in the Northland electorate Jones is vying for election in.

A total of 351 marae around Aotearoa will receive a total of $96.5 million for upgrades and restoration.

The Government says this will create more than 3000 jobs, including 262 in Hawke's Bay.

But the announcement has caused controversy with the National Party calling it "outrageous."

National's finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith questioned why the funding was announced 10 days prior to an election instead of earlier, saying it could be in breach of cabinet convention.

He said it is "one of the biggest spending decisions from the Provincial Growth Fund over the last three years" which was made in Northland: "an electorate NZ First must win to return to Parliament on current polling".

Upgrades which will be funded include plumbing, carpentry, electrical, painting and landscaping, work on covered walkways and shelters, resealed carparks, the installation of ramps and safety rails, water boiler repair, guttering and spouting, the installation of fire sprinklers and the completion of carvings.

One of the Hawke's Bay marae receiving funding is Waiohiki Marae in Napier which is receiving $375,000.

Waiohiki Marae Board of Trustees member Hinewai Ormsby said the board is "thrilled" about the funding which will go towards the completion of the marae wharenui which will replace the building which was burnt down in 2002.

"Not only does the PGF support our local economy with trades work and training programmes, but also revitalises the cultural and social wellbeing for local Māori particularly the Ngāti Paarau hapū of Waiohiki."

The board and community have been fundraising for the building for a while so the PGF funding will help to complete it mainly funding interior work such as carpeting and plumbing.

When complete the building will be able to sleep 80 people, host bigger events, have education events and Ormsby said the board has worked with Civil Defence so that the building can be used as an emergency hub in times of need.

The funding is in addition to the $12.4m announced last month for upgrades of town halls and community facilities and the close to $10m announced to upgrade and renovate Pasifika churches.

In an August PGF announcement for Wairoa, nineteen marae were set to be upgraded with $1.58m, and a spokesperson confirmed they were included in today's announcement.

Jones said marae are "the centre of faith, sport, and family and community gatherings" which often double as accommodation, conference centres, health and welfare hubs and host "some of our country's most important events."

"This once in a lifetime investment will help bring people back into work in the regions and at the same time upgrade this critical wellbeing infrastructure."

Mahuta said the funding is a "game changer" for the marae and their communities, many of which are in "desperate" need of repairs and maintenance work.

"This funding is realistically the only financial investment some of them will ever receive."

The 51 marae in Hawke's Bay receiving funding are:

Tuahuru Marae

Tawhiti-A-Maru Marae

Takitimu Marae

Ruataniwha Marae

Hinemihi Marae

Huramua Marae

Te Mira Marae

Te Poho O Te Rehu Marae

Ruawharo Marae

Iwitea Marae

Taihoa Marae

Kaiuku Marae

Kuha Marae

Manutai Marae

Pakowhai Marae

Putahi Marae

Rangiahua Marae

Te Huki (Raupunga) Marae

Whakaki Marae – 19

Arimawha Marae

Putere Marae

Aranui Marae

Rauhina Marae

Waipapa a Iwi - Mohaka Marae

Waihua (Karuhikakawa) Marae – 25

Pukehou Marae

Kahuranaki Marae

Taraia Marae

Korongata Marae

Mangaroa Marae

Omahu Marae

Waipatu Marae

Matahiwi Marae

Waimarama Marae

Runganga Marae

Timi Kara Marae

Moteo Marae

Kohupatiki Marae

Tangoio Marae

Petane Marae

Wharerangi Marae

Ruahapia Marae

Houngarea Marae

Mihiroa Marae

Mataweka Marae

Rakautatahi Marae

Rongomaraeroa Marae

Tapairu Marae

Whatuiapiti Marae

Waiohiki Marae

Kahungunu Marae