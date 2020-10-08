Website of the Year

Upgrade of 51 Hawke's Bay marae could create 260 jobs in region

4 minutes to read

Waiohiki marae in Napier is one of 351 marae throughout the country to receive funding for upgrade projects. Photo / Supplied

Hawkes Bay Today
By: Shannon Johnstone

Hawke's Bay will receive $9.6 million to upgrade 51 Marae as part of a $96.5 million nationwide Provincial Growth Fund announcement.

Minister for Māori Development Nanaia Mahuta and Minister for Regional Development Shane Jones made

