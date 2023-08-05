A witness talks of her experience confronting unruly tourists dumping rubbish and empty alcohol bottles on Takapuna Beach - who then threatened to "knock her brains out". / Supplied

An infamous family of “unruly tourists” deported from New Zealand after shoplifting, dining-and-dashing, abusing locals and littering on a beach in 2018-2019 is accused of causing fresh trouble in the UK.

Patrick Doran has been accused of menacing behaviour towards residents in Stickney, Lincolnshire, where he has applied to the local council to use land he owns as a “gypsy/traveller site”, the Daily Mail reported.

Village locals - who all refused to be named, fearing retaliation - told the Daily Mail Doran lets his dogs roam, hosts loud barbecues, lights large bonfires which spew out thick smoke and threatens villagers.

Doran allegedly threatened a road-patrol woman who confronted him for parking on double-yellow lines, putting his fingers against his head and mimicking a gun.

Lincolnshire Police said they’d received complaints and were investigating.

Doran has denied the allegations.

Villagers have said Doran has already begun developing his land, which is currently zoned for grazing; housing caravans, partially completed buildings, heavy machinery and vehicles without permission.

He applied to change the land use under the name Alan Gray, outlining his plans to pave areas for seven permanent caravans, 20 movable caravans, an ablutions block and a day room.

A council source told the Daily Mail the paving Doran had already done was causing water to run off his land, creating flooding, and a septic tank was leaking into a ditch outside.

Former Auckland mayor Phil Goff said Doran and his family were “worse than pigs” when they ran amok around the city and in Hamilton.

The rogue travellers were seen at several cafes and restaurants in Auckland’s CBD and on the North Shore, with numerous claims the group walked out without paying for food.

On January 9, 2019, three members of the group entered the Montrose Cafe and ordered more than $110 worth of food before shoving food into an employee and making a daring escape without paying.

An inner-city coffee shop lodged a complaint with police after a group refused to pay for a chocolate cake and abused the owner.

The rogue travellers were seen at several cafes and restaurants in Auckland’s CBD and on the North Shore, with numerous claims the group walked out without paying for food. Photo / File

Backyard Bar & Restaurant also said the group of 13 caused a ruckus and refused to pay for meals.

“They’re a bunch of a***holes,” the former mayor said.

“These guys are trash. They are leeches.”

Goff called for the police to arrest the tourists: “They’re worse than pigs and I’d like to see them out of the country.”

One of the men accused of being an unruly tourist, who sped off when approached by the Herald. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Speaking exclusively to the Herald at the time, the family said the social media furore which kicked off due to rubbish they left on Takapuna Beach cut their holiday short and they were returning home a week earlier than planned.

However, Immigration New Zealand said the group were issued a deportation notice.

Police and Immigration officers were ultimately called to Burger King Te Rapa in Hamilton, by staff after alleged unruly behaviour by the family of travellers.

A staff member said they were at the store the morning of January 15, causing a nuisance, complaining about and asking for free food. The children were also banging coins on the machines, as other guests looked on.

Police and Immigration officers were called to Burger King Te Rapa in Hamilton by staff after alleged unruly behaviour by the family of travellers. Photo / NZ Herald

The group remained at the premises for some time before leaving and returning in the afternoon.

Staff decided to call police after they walked through the drive-through.

On the Sunday prior, January 13, 2021, several family members were filmed leaving large amounts of their rubbish on Takapuna beach.

Local woman Krista Curnow filmed them as they left when an 8-year-old boy with the group began abusing her, and threatening to “knock your brains out”.

Curnow said she asked the group to pick up their rubbish: “About four or five ladies stood around me ... in a half circle. They were saying they were going to hit me ... and I started walking backwards to get out of it.

“Even grandma and the child got involved, saying they wanted to punch my head in.”

The incident riled so many Kiwis a petition was launched to get the family kicked out of the country.

One of the family members told the Herald: “We have to go home early because the New Zealand people are treating my family like shit. We paid a lot of money to come here for a family holiday.”