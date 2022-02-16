The incident happened at a gas station in Northland in September last year. Photo / Jason Oxenham

A police employee has received a formal warning after allegedly refusing to wear a mask at a Northland petrol station and hurling racist comments at staff.

The man "threatened and abused" a staff member when he was asked to put a mask on after entering the gas station during the Delta outbreak in September last year.

"He also tried to use his position as a police staff member to influence the situation and refused to leave when asked," the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) said.

The man received a formal warning for his criminal behaviour and failure to wear a mask, the IPCA summary said today.

The employee was also subject to a confidential employment process. The IPCA said it was "satisfied" with the outcome of the criminal investigation and employment process.

More than 5000 allegations were made against police nationwide in 2021, relating to 4083 incidents. A total of 454 investigations were completed in which at least one allegation was upheld.

In Northland 170 allegations were made involving 141 staff members. Most complaints were made in relation to service failure, 59, and unprofessional behaviour, 43.

In 2020, 4114 incidents were recorded, an 18 per cent increase on the previous year.

In another police investigation overseen by the IPCA an Auckland police officer lied about being sick and behaved inappropriately while drunk at a racing event.

The officer had a verbal argument with his partner, which required security and police intervention, the summary said.

The officer was detained for detoxification. He was uncooperative and aggressive towards the attending officers, resulting in him being restrained and placed in handcuffs.

The police employment investigation found the officer acted dishonestly in attending the event while claiming to be unfit for work, and his behaviour towards his colleagues and members of the public was unprofessional.

No charges were laid, but the officer received an appropriate employment outcome for his behaviour.