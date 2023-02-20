University of Otago proctor Dave Scott says the university takes pastoral care of its students extremely seriously as police investigate a 15-man attack on four occupants of a student flat in North Dunedin. Photo / File

Outsiders intent on university Orientation Week chaos have been criticised as police investigate a 15-man attack on four occupants of a student flat in North Dunedin.

Burglaries have been reported in the Leith St North area and an 18-year-old man will appear in court after being arrested near Castle St with a bag containing a baton, imitation pistol and balaclava.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to reports of an aggravated burglary at a Leith St North flat at about 11.50pm on Saturday.

Up to 15 men smashed windows, entered the property and assaulted three or four occupants, Senior Sergeant Bond said.

The offenders were believed to have come from a nearby flat in Castle St, although almost all were believed to have been non-students who were visiting from Christchurch.

Investigations are ongoing.

Around 1.40am on Sunday, officers arrested an 18-year-old in Dundas St, near the intersection with Castle St, for refusing to supply details to police.

When he was searched, officers found a Glock-style air pistol, a telescopic baton and a balaclava in his waist pack, Senior Sergeant Bond said.

The man was charged with refusing to supply details, resisting police, disorderly behaviour and two charges of possessing an offensive weapon.

He will appear in court today.

Other students also experienced chaos in the student quarter over the weekend.

A group of Leith St North flatmates discovered a man, who they estimated to be about 30 years old and “out of his mind” on drugs, sleeping in one of their beds on Saturday night.

An unidentified person had also stolen six rolls of toilet paper along with some of their cutlery, they said.

Another Leith St North flat was burgled at about 4.30am on Saturday while the occupants slept.

Leith St North students (clockwise from left) Finley Kruger, Finlay Taptiklis, Jack Randall, Will Lambie, Flynn Healy and Ollie Simpson had toilet paper and cutlery stolen. Photo / Supplied via Otago Daily Times

The flatmates said people came through their unlocked front door and grabbed a television, a PlayStation console and a speaker.

The incident had left them “pretty gutted” and they were urging others to lock their doors and invest in contents insurance.

University of Otago proctor Dave Scott said the university took pastoral care of its students extremely seriously and worked with partner agencies to keep North Dunedin as safe as possible.

Leith St North students (from left) Emile Kelly, Oscar Watson and James McDonnell had their TV, PlayStation and speaker station stolen while they were asleep. Photo / Supplied via Otago Daily Times

“The matter of interlopers in the student community has been an issue for as long as I have been here and likely a long time before that,” he said.

While non-students, high school pupils and students from other institutions who were visiting Dunedin for O Week were not subject to the university’s code of conduct, they were subject to the law, Scott said.