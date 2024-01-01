Whether you are after a relaxing stay close to the beach, or on a farm, Hawke’s Bay offers the perfect combination of surf and turf this summer. Hawke’s Bay Today is running a short series showcasing unique holiday homes so if you are after something unusual we might have the spot for you.

Rachel and Greg Hart wanted to establish a place that offered a real-life understanding of food production, so that is exactly what they did in Central Hawke’s Bay.

They decided there was no better spot to do this than on Mangarara Station where the couple decided to create an immersive experience and designed their eco lodge.

The couple transitioned the farm from a traditional sheep station into a diverse farm that aims to balance the ecosystem restoration and places emphasis on the production of healthy food.

Mangarara Station Eco Lodge is made from recycled Karamu High School classrooms.

“We became aware of the disconnect that people had from where their food comes from, and with that the choices they make,” Rachel said.

The farm is an early adaptor of regenerative farming practices and is deemed an eco-lodge due to the low-energy output of the building

The building itself is recycled classrooms from Karamu High School in Hastings and used second-hand and locally-made products.

The Harts wanted to add their touch to the lodge and utilised wood milled on the property, while also keeping the charm of the classrooms and decided to keep the numbers on the doors.

The spot allows visitors to immerse themselves into the environmentally friendly practices the Harts use in the running of their Patangata farm, and visitors are given a chance to feed chickens and pigs.

It’s a welcoming holiday spot where guests can take some time to make summer memories with a fire pit, pizza oven and wood-fired hot tub.

You don't have to look far for a great swimming or kayaking spot.

There is a chance to get out and explore the property, kayak on the Horseshoe Lake, walk or bike on farm tracks.

“It offers a uniquely natural accommodation experience,” she said.

Location - Patangata, Ōtāne, Central Hawke’s Bay

Cost - $400 per night

People - 17 guests

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and has a love for sharing stories about farming and rural communities.