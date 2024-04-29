Swan Lake to sweep onto Napier stage

Mayu Tanigaito dancing in RNZB's Swan Lake. Photo / Ross Brown

The Royal New Zealand Ballet’s (RNZB) much-anticipated season of the timeless masterpiece Swan Lake will finally take flight this month.

Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s exquisite work has captivated audiences across generations since its debut in 1877, with its unparalleled beauty, emotion and onstage spectacle.

Last seen onstage in New Zealand in 2013, when the RNZB’s performances attracted full houses across the motu, the return of Swan Lake to Napier Municipial Theatre on May 17-18 has been eagerly awaited by ballet lovers of all ages.

Swan Lake is the pinnacle of balletic artistry, a testament to the dedication and skill of dancers who bring its characters to life. Celebrating the talent and technical brilliance of a new generation of RNZB performers, this production, re-staged by former RNZB ballet mistress Turid Revfeim, pays homage to the artistic legacy of former artistic director, choreographer and RNZB kaumatua Russell Kerr.

“We are thrilled to be visiting Swan Lake once again in 2024,” RNZB artistic director Ty King-Wall said.

“This production holds so many precious memories for generations of New Zealanders. With Russell’s passing in 2022, our season is imbued with even more emotion, as we recognise his incredible talent and honour one of the true luminaries of ballet in Aotearoa.

“Swan Lake’s themes of hope, deception, betrayal and forgiveness continue to resonate so powerfully. I know how excited the dancers are to be performing Swan Lake this year, and hope audiences are ready to be swept away to this supernatural, transcendent world with us.”

In Tchaikovsky’s sweeping score, each note resonates with romance, drawing the audience into a world of opulence and tragedy. Kristian Fredrikson’s lavish costumes, illuminated by masterful lighting designer Jon Buswell, will transport guests from the grandeur of palace ballrooms to the serene shores of the lakeside.

Avis New Zealand general manager Bryn McGoldrick says the car-rental company is proud to partner with the RNZB to help bring this season of Swan Lake to audiences around the country.

“The RNZB’s dedication to excellence shines through in their performances, and Avis is delighted to be part of sharing this vibrant experience in New Zealand,” he said.

On performing the coveted role of Odette/Odile for the first time in her 12 years with the national ballet company, RNZB principal Mayu Tanigaito said it is a privilege to get to perform this iconic dual role.

“Although it is quite late in my career to debut this role, I feel like I have been working towards this my whole career. From performing Odile in competitions as a young teenager, to understudying this role 11 years ago, and since performing both main pas de deuxs, I am very excited to perform the complete role in Russell Kerr’s beautiful production,” Tanigaito said.

Tanigaito’s husband, recently retired RNZB principal Paul Mathews, will rejoin the company in a character role for the season – Wolfgang, Prince Siegfried’s tutor – a role until now only performed in this production by the late Sir Jon Trimmer.

“I have performed over 50 performances in this production over a variety of roles, but I am excited to perform Wolfgang,” Mathews said.

“I shared many character roles with Sir Jon over my career and we would talk in depth about character development so I will incorporate those gems of wisdom. Reconnecting with the RNZB and honouring Russell Kerr and Jon Trimmer, who both did so much for ballet in New Zealand, was an opportunity that I couldn’t turn down.”

For more information and to book tickets, go to www.rnzb.org.nz.