“It’s been a real mystery for everyone in the area.”
Forrest Tan, who owns Just Laptops beside the apartment block, said work had been happening on the site, but only to fix ageing scaffolding and unsafe pieces of metal that had started falling from the building this year.
“It’s been a nightmare since 2019 — when it sold we tried to build up friendly communication with the new owner so I could understand their plan, but they only want to speak through lawyers.”
In May, Tan said steel bars fell off the building, which has scaffolding overhanging into his carpark, and skewered one of his workers’ cars.
Fire crews were called and WorkSafe became involved. Tan’s shop had to be closed for three months until metal shuttering that was a further fall risk could be removed.
An email sent to Tan on August 9 and seen by RNZ confirmed Henderson Demolition was hired to carry out work to make the building safe, including removing ageing metal shuttering that posed a health and safety fall risk to the surrounding area.“We’ve been open again for two weeks now ― no compensation or apology for all the money we’ve lost and there’s still scaffolding over the driveway and little pieces of wood and metal I worry might fall off,” Tan said.
Auckland Council confirmed it was aware of the May incident and said council compliance staff supported WorkSafe in its investigation into the building.
“We understand action to mitigate the risk has been taken by the owners,” a spokesperson said.
Yvonne Sanders, the owner of Yvonne Sanders Antiques on the other side of the apartment block, said the derelict state of the building had led to rats coming into her shop.
“We even had one worker who had a rat crawl across her leg.”