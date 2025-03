Volodymyr Zelenskyy wraps up his meeting with European and Canadian leaders in London and more healthcare workers are lured to Australia. Video / NZ Herald, AFP

By RNZ

The unexplained death of a woman in the Auckland suburb of Morningside has been ruled as not suspicious.

Police were called to a property on Don Croot St after a woman was found unresponsive about 9.15pm on Friday.

“Despite CPR being performed at the scene, she was sadly unable to be revived,” the police said in a statement.