A scene guard is in place following a sudden death at an address on Don Croot St in Morningside around 9.20pm last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police will conduct a scene examination at the property today.

Police are standing guard at the scene this morning with two officers seen on the balcony where clothes are still on the washing line.

Two more officers in plain cars also arrived to conduct investigations.

Neighbours say they’re in the dark about what happened.

One set of nearby neighbours said they’d never met the people living in the flat and didn’t hear any unusual noises earlier in the evening.

They only came outside when they saw the flashing sirens as up to five or more police cars arrived at the scene.

Other neighbours living close by, including some out washing their cars this morning, said they didn’t hear anything out of the ordinary last night.

Anyone who has any information about this incident encouraged to call police and quote reference number 250228/6990.

Information can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Hato Hone St John referred inquiries to police.

