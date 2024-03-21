Three Bay of Islands liquor outlets have been allegedly caught selling alcohol to minors in a recent sting by police and health officials.

The CPO was a police and National Public Health Service operation involving 17-year-old volunteers attempting to buy alcohol from licensed premises in the greater Bay of Islands area.

Sergeant Michelle Row, Kerikeri police Alcohol Harm Prevention Officer, said 13 outlets were tested, with three of these leading to sales. These three retailers have been referred to the Alcohol Regulatory Licencing Authority.

Row said the sales to minors were very disappointing.

“When you apply for a license to sell alcohol, you have to show you have appropriate systems and procedures in place to prevent the sale of alcohol to underage people.

“If someone attempting to purchase alcohol products looks under 25, retailers should ask for appropriate photo identification. No photo identification, no sale. It really is that simple,’’ she said.

“Alcohol outlets are aware that we run these types of operations regularly – they’ve been taking place for years and those stores found to be breaking the law must do better.”

The law prohibiting alcohol sales to persons under the age of 18 came into force in 1989. If a store sells alcohol to someone under 18 it can result in a suspension of their liquor license and/or fines.

Dr Ankush Mittal, National Public Health Service Medical Officer of Health, said young people are highly vulnerable to alcohol-related harm.

“While young people appear to be drinking less than before, more than half of 15 to 17-year-olds in Aotearoa New Zealand reported drinking in the past year. Even small amounts of alcohol can cause damage to the developing brain and increase the risk of accidents and injuries,” Mittal said.

“When alcohol retailers break the law and sell alcohol to minors, it increases harm to young people and to our communities.”

Police and the National Public Health Service are urging all licensed premises to ensure they have appropriate systems in place to avoid selling alcohol to minors.



