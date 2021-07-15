Whangārei business busted selling alcohol to minors

A Whangārei business faces a liquor license suspension after selling alcohol to a minor. Photo / File

A Whangārei liquor store's licence has been suspended after it was caught selling booze to an under-aged volunteer during an operation.

In a controlled purchase operation by Northland police and the Northland District Health Board, 16- and 17-year-old volunteers tried to buy alcohol from licensed premises in Whangārei and the Bay of Islands.

None of the 14 Far North outlets sold to under-aged people but one out of 19 in Whangārei sold alcohol to a minor.

It was the second time the premises was busted but since the business had renewed its licence last December, this was considered a first offence.

Whangārei Police alcohol harm prevention officer Sergeant Tai Patrick. Photo / Michael Cunningham.

Whangārei Police alcohol harm prevention officer Sergeant Tai Patrick said the liquor licenses of the business and the duty manager would be suspended.

He said it was especially worrying when a licensee was caught selling alcohol to an underaged person for a second time.



"From the last couple of operations, it is clear the seller either is not asking for identification at all or checking it properly when it is produced. In either case, it is not good enough when off licensees are still selling to young people."

"As a community, we need to have confidence that licence holders will not sell alcohol to our youth."

Kerikeri Police alcohol harm prevention officer Senior Constable Russau Kalivati applauded the excellent result from the 14 premises tested in the Bay of Islands area.

He said it was only the second operation carried out in the Mid and Far North in two and a half years that had resulted in no sales. The licensed premises that were tested appeared to have good systems in place.

"However, I would like to emphasise that if identification is unable to be produced by anyone attempting to purchase alcohol who looks under 25 years of age, the sellers should not sell the alcohol to them.

"It is important to stress that a full and proper identification check must be carried out including calculating the age. This is best practice and the only sure way to prevent [underage] sales."

Kalivati said the result showed that the off-licensed premises are responsible holders of an alcohol licence and therefore protecting the young people in the communities they operate in.

Controlled Purchase Operations (CPOs) are part of an ongoing programme to assess compliance with the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012 in an effort to address access to alcohol by minors.