Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Uncontested seats raise concerns for local democracy and voter engagement

RNZ
3 mins to read

A graph shows the voter turnout trend in local body elections has steadily declined since 1989. Photo / Department of Internal Affairs

A graph shows the voter turnout trend in local body elections has steadily declined since 1989. Photo / Department of Internal Affairs

By Kate Green of RNZ

A lack of local body candidates could have a negative impact on an already decreasing voter turnout, warns one political commentator.

Candidate nominations for October’s local body elections closed on Friday, revealing some electorates will go uncontested, with only one candidate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save