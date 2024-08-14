YMP B's Dave Mackey (left) and LPSC Resene Masters player Brad Buchan contest the ball from a penalty corner in a hard-fought Poverty Bay men's club hockey clash between the two sides last weekend. The match ended two-all. Photo / Tony Scragg

YMP B's Dave Mackey (left) and LPSC Resene Masters player Brad Buchan contest the ball from a penalty corner in a hard-fought Poverty Bay men's club hockey clash between the two sides last weekend. The match ended two-all. Photo / Tony Scragg

YMP A and Gisborne Boys’ High School First XI delivered again in Poverty Bay club hockey when they turned on one of the games of the round.

Their Friday night clash, played at times in teeming rain, ended in a 4-2 win to YMP A on the Hain Farming Turf at Harry Barker Reserve.

Once YMP got in front, they stayed there, but the students fought hard and were rewarded with a couple of good goals.

As they have shown all season in their unbeaten 2024 streak, defending champions YMP know how to close it out, and the win confirmed their number-one seeding for the top-four semifinals.

Two other top-four men’s games were played over the weekend.