Lytton Paikea Sports Club (LPSC) Traktion defeated Waituhi 2-1 on Saturday and were back on the turf the following day to play GBHS in a catch-up game.
“It took both sides a while to click into gear, but once Traktion got the lead, they defended stoutly against a resurgent Waituhi and managed to hold them out,” hockey commentator Tony Scragg said.
The Sunday match was a dress rehearsal for the 1v4, 2v3 semifinals and Boys’ High won it 4-2, including a hat-trick to John Broad.
Saturday’s other men’s match was another in the “State of Origin” series between LPSC Resene Masters and YMP B. And there was no separating them - the honours shared two-all.
In women’s games, Gisborne Girls’ High First XI had reason to celebrate after defeating LPSC Paikea 3-2.
“It was locked up at two-all in the dying stages when Girls’ High slotted the winner in a result that I think shocked Paikea,” Scragg said.
Gisborne Denture Clinic GMC Green were convincing 5-0 victors over PGG Wrightson Ngātapa.
“No surprise ... it was another strong performance from the Green Machine against a Ngātapa side who fought hard.”
YMP A remain at the top of the women’s table after an 8-0 whitewash of GMC Kōwhai on Friday.
Kōwhai were all smiles after the game, having kept it under double figures and nearly scoring themselves.
This week features the men’s sudden-death semifinals, and the last games of round three for the women.