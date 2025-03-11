In a statement, Te Whatu Ora agreed that it should have taken about that long.
“Health NZ would like to apologise for the delay in the reporting of the woman’s ultrasound results. The time she waited for her results is not acceptable and we are working to reduce these waiting times.
“The expected reporting time for a semi-urgent pelvic ultrasound is seven-10 days.”
It said radiologists were in short supply.
“The radiology reporting services at Taranaki Base Hospital are impacted by a national shortage of radiologists. Health NZ is recruiting both permanent and locum radiologists.
“We are utilising external reporting providers to reduce the time patients and GPs are waiting on results and are currently renegotiating to increase our contracts with the external providers.”
Health NZ advised GPs that if a patient experienced a change in their clinical condition while waiting for their results, the GP should call the duty radiologist directly to speed up delivery of reports.
It apologised again to the woman and said it would continue to explore all options to improve reporting times in the future.
Meanwhile, the woman said she was worried for patients with less knowledge of the healthcare system than her.
“What about poor Mrs Jones who doesn’t know how the system works and is sitting there waiting for yonks and, you know, Mrs Jones might have something bad happening to her.”
The woman’s results eventually arrived at her GPs at the end of February and while she had not been able to discuss them face-to-face, a copy of the report had been forwarded to her.