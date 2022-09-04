Uranian Svitlana Batsula fled the war in Ukrane and joined her son and daughter-in-law in Papamoa in May. Video / Mead Norton

Each morning when they awake, Ukrainians Kateryna Batsula and her mother-in-law Svitlana Batsula ask themselves: "What can I do today for our homeland?"

Svitlana, 51, arrived in New Zealand in May after fleeing the Russian invasion and has reunited in Pāpāmoa with her son Kostiantyn Batsula and his wife Kateryna.

The couple, both 31, came to New Zealand in November 2018 seeking a better quality of life. Their son Mark is 8 months old.

The invasion began in February and Svitlana fled her war-ravaged country in March. She spent two months in Poland before being granted a special two-year temporary entry visa by the New Zealand Government.

The Batsulas have a large extended family still living in their hometown of Kremenchuk, in central Ukraine, Kateryna said.

They included her younger sister Olena, 28, and father-in-law Ivan, 53, grandmother, cousins, Svitlana's brother Ihor and her Russian-born 78-year-old mother Liubov Sokurenko, and many other relatives.

Svitlana Batsula (left) fled the war in Ukraine to join her son and daughter-in-law Kateryna Batsula and her grandson Mark in Pāpāmoa. Photo / Mead Norton

Before Mark's birth, Kateryna worked as a hairdresser for Vivo salon, and her husband works as an electrical engineer at Katikati-based labour contracting firm KPI Group Limited.

Kateryna said Kremenchuk was a "super-industrial" city, with a lot of big factories including meat, milk, petrol, fabric, machinery and transportation companies.

Before the invasion on February 24, just over 217,000 people lived there, she said.

"I don't know what the population of Kremenchuk is now as a lot of my friends and family have left and gone to Poland, Germany and lots of other places.

"Kremenchuk was quite safe until they [Russian forces] attacked our shopping mall. A lot of peaceful people who worked there and others doing their grocery shopping died.

"All the city could hear the attack and some of the buildings next to the mall were

quite damaged as well. And it was very frightening for everyone."

On June 27, the Russian armed forces fired two KH-22 anti-ship missiles into the central city, hitting the Amstor shopping mall and the Kredmash road machinery plant.

It has been reported that at least 20 people were killed and more than 56 others injured in the attack.

Kateryna said since that attack the alert sirens were going off more often and people could not sleep peacefully at night as they go and hide in underground bomb shelters or parks.

"It's really scary because people don't know where to go to protect themselves to feel safe and stay safe. They are trying to live their normal life but they're kind of just existing.

"They're not living their best life, but are trying to as they know today may be their last day. They're smiling through their tears."

Kateryna said she and her husband were supposed to go back to Ukraine to show off their new baby to relatives but Covid-19 and then the war changed their plans.

"We decided to bring our mum [Svitlana] here so she could see her newborn grandson and spend some quality time with us ... Of course, we would love to bring all of our other family here but it's just so complicated."

Kateryna said the Russian invasion was a "huge shock" to all Ukrainians.

"We knew something was about to happen but nobody really expected that ... because it's so insane, it's unbelievable.

"It's unbelievable that he [Russian President Vladamir Putin] wanted to do this as Ukraine has done nothing wrong."

Svitlana works for a local cleaning company but only speaks a little English.

Svitlana Batsula fled her home in Kremenchuk in central Ukraine in March and has reunited with her son, daughter-in-law and grandson in Pāpāmoa. Photo / Mead Norton

With Kateryna translating, Svitlana said: "It was really tough leaving all my family behind especially my mother, as I don't know when I will see them again."

She said her heartbroken mother, who had never flown before, did not want to leave Kremenchuk, and her husband and older brother cannot leave Ukraine.

Svitlana flew to New Zealand on her own, a 26-hour flight with two stopovers, which she described as a "super scary" experience.

Despite the joyful moments spent with her grandson, Kateryna said it has been quite an "overwhelming and stressful time" for her mother-in-law.

Svitlana said every day she misses home and would love to be able to return there.

"It's hard to leave your previous life, and I worry every day whether my mother, my husband and all my relatives and friends in Ukraine are safe."

A tearful Kateryna Batsula says they will never give up hope that Ukraine will achieve victory one day. Photo / Mead Norton

Kateryna and Svitlana said through tears that it was hard to describe in a few words how they felt about the invasion.

"We feel sorry not just from our family but for everyone in Ukraine who has lost someone ... " Kateryna said.

"You know Ukrainians are really patriotic people and now after all the things going on, we realised that patriotism it's not just a feeling, it's a very hard job.

"When you go to bed at night, you ask yourself 'what I have done today for my country?' And when you wake up, you also ask yourself, 'what can I do today for my homeland?'

"It can be simple things, like donating a couple of dollars or posting some messages of support on social media or just giving an interview like this.

"We want to say a huge thank you to those New Zealanders making donations, supporting fundraising events and giving a lot of support to those coming here from Ukraine."

Tribute to slain Kiwi soldier

Kateryna and Svitlana said they wanted to also pay tribute to slain NZ soldier Corporal Dominic Abelen, 28, who was killed while fighting alongside other members of the Ukraine foreign legion last week.

Abelen was on leave without pay from the NZ Defence Force when he was killed.

"We want to express our sincere condolences to Dominic's family and friends and say thanks to his parents for their son.

"I think all Ukrainian people will remember what Dominic has done. I want to thank him for trying to protect our family and friends in Ukraine. He was kind and brave, he is a hero to everyone. Lest we forget.

"I think if there were a lot more people like these guys the world would be a better place.

"The only thing we want is to see the war finished so we can go and see our relatives ...

"We truly believe that Ukraine will have a victory one day and there will be peace."

RNZ reported yesterday that another Kiwi fighting in Ukraine believes Abelen's body is in Russian hands.

The New Zealand Government has not been able to say where the body is but the friend said it would be with that of an American who was killed, and that he had seen evidence in media that the American's body was with the Russian side.

Former Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell, the founder of the Kiwi K.A.R.E aid charity operating in Ukraine, has said he has been asked by Abelen's family to bring his body home to them.

Powell told the Bay of Plenty Times Weekend that for privacy and security reasons he could not discuss the matter publicly.