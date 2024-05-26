Tihei Harawira is fundraising to get to the Touch World Cup in London.

Tihei Harawira is fundraising to get to the Touch World Cup in London.

Freestyler musician, actor, motivational speaker, dancer, director and entertainer Tihei Harawira is fundraising his way to London to play and perform at the Touch World Cup.

The well-known South Auckland artist has started a Givealittle hoping to raise $7000 to cover his flights and accommodation. As of this morning he had raised $4300 of his goal.

“I am a busker who performs on the streets for a living,” the grandson of Titewhai Harawira wrote on his fundraising page.

“I have been invited to the Touch World Cup in London in July and will be my fourth time attending these wonderful events.

“I have been to Scotland, Australia & Malaysia in the past and 2024 London will be the host and the tournament starts on July 13th and ends July 21st.

“I have been struggling lately due to everything changing after the lockdown took place and I live off my busking every day with no benefits whatsoever, it’s been tough but I am not giving up at all.”

Harawira is a regular sight at markets in Māngere and Papakura where his distinctive style of ad-hoc hip-hop has a following.

“I freestyle to people for a living and inspire others to overcome the adversities they face, if you guys can help me it will be much appreciated and thank you very much for your kind donation & support.

“Love from Tihei Harawira. I forgot to mention that I am the team photographer and also in the team as well.”



