Auckland-based Igor Anany is horrified by his home country's attack on Ukraine. Photo / Supplied

A Russian expat living in New Zealand is horrified by the war on Ukraine and says his own brother is desperately trying to escape their home country as the fighting escalates.

Despite living on the other side of the world, the war between Russia and Ukraine is playing heavily on Auckland-based Igor Anany's mind and his eyes are glued on overseas media for updates.

In the past week, hundreds of Ukrainians have died since Russian forces launched a massed assault by land, sea and air on its European neighbour.

The 36-year-old father-of-two is in constant contact with scared friends and family in both Ukraine and Russia and his Russian-based brother has been locked out of his savings due to the sanctions.

He was now in the process of trying to leave Russia and for the first time ever wants to follow his brother's footsteps and emigrate.

Anany, 36, moved to New Zealand with his partner Saha 10 years ago and is completely shocked by what is happening.

"I'm horrified ... I hope it will be the end of the Putin era. He should go, he should go already and someone else should take the Russian political situation under control.

"All Russians I know here, they are all shocked, they are all horrified, they are all against it. Seriously, I don't know anyone who would be for it."

His friends and family in Russia also opposed the war on Ukraine - but faced jail if they publicly spoke out against it.

"Everyone is afraid of doing it, but they still protest and go out on the streets," he said.

Anany only ended up in New Zealand to escape Russia, but has since fallen in love with his new home.

"I never regretted that decision."

His two children were born New Zealand and he runs a successful technology company.

He has only been back to Russia once, opting to meet up with family in other countries instead.

"We wanted to have kids, we wanted to have a different lifestyle, we wanted to have a business and stuff like that and in Russia it was very scary to do all of those things."