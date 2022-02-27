Kiwis in Aus welcomed home, Russia’s nuclear deterrent on ‘special alert’ and anti-mandate protesters look to enforce their own mandates in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

New Zealand will remain strong in its stance against the Russian attack on Ukraine, as more bans on Russian services are expected in the coming days.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand has been "extraordinarily strong" at sharing condemnation of Russia's move on Ukraine.

This morning she told TVNZ's Breakfast that as well as travel bans and export bans on anything that could support the military operation, she has also sought advice from Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials about what more can be done around potential investment from Russia into New Zealand.

"We have been extraordinarily strong in our language and will continue to do so because I agree, the world needs to take a stand," she said.

NZ supporting humanitarian efforts in Ukraine

New Zealand is also looking at supporting humanitarian efforts now heading to Ukraine and around the region, to help those caught up in the attack.

Ardern went on to tell RNZ that, at this stage, there was no consideration for passing legislation to allow New Zealand to pass its own sanctions against Russia.

However, it had not stopped it taking action against the country.

New Zealand had imposed travel bans on 80 people in Russia and was considering adding some people from Belarus, she told the programme.

New Zealand did not have an autonomous sanctions regime because it had traditionally worked through those multi-lateral agencies and had taken the collective lead of the United Nations.

A man walks past a building damaged following a rocket attack, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo / AP

New Zealand had been lobbying for reform of the veto power at the security council to enact change that the current sanction regimes act better.

Ukraine is seeking any support possible and while New Zealand did not tend to have the scale or kind of hardware it was seeking, Ardern said it was looking at what humanitarian investment and aid it could offer.

People in Ukraine were fleeing to bordering areas and they needed to base support there.

"We need to keep in mind for many, they want to return home so making sure we are supporting those efforts in those bordering regions," Ardern said.

She also said New Zealand had increased its refugee quota.