UK to lower voting age to 16 - should New Zealand do the same?

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

The voting age in the UK will be lowered to 16 by the next general election - Herald NOW asks whether NZ should do the same.

The UK Government will give 16- and 17-year-olds the right to vote in all elections in a major overhaul of its voting system.

The move will align voting rights across the UK, where younger voters already participate in devolved elections in Scotland and Wales.

“They’re old enough to go out

