A man has been charged with murder after the death of Tyrone Munns in a Christchurch social housing complex three weeks ago, police say.
Munns - whose Nomad gangster father Malcolm Munns died in an execution-style slaying in 1997 by a Highway 61 member - was found with critical injuries at Innes Court flats on Innes Rd on March 9.
Despite “urgent treatment” by first responders, Munns died at the scene.
This afternoon police - including Armed Offenders Squad - arrested a 29-year-old man at a Christchurch property, Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells said.
He was due to appear in Christchurch District Court tomorrow, charged with murder, Wells said.