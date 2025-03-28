Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Tyrone Munns death: 29-year-old charged with murder in Christchurch

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Detectives are still investigating the suspected homicide case of Tyrone Munns who died at Innes Courts flats in the Mairehau area of Christchurch on March 9. Photo / George Heard/Supplied of Munns

Detectives are still investigating the suspected homicide case of Tyrone Munns who died at Innes Courts flats in the Mairehau area of Christchurch on March 9. Photo / George Heard/Supplied of Munns

A man has been charged with murder after the death of Tyrone Munns in a Christchurch social housing complex three weeks ago, police say.

Munns - whose Nomad gangster father Malcolm Munns died in an execution-style slaying in 1997 by a Highway 61 member - was found with critical injuries at Innes Court flats on Innes Rd on March 9.

Despite “urgent treatment” by first responders, Munns died at the scene.

This afternoon police - including Armed Offenders Squad - arrested a 29-year-old man at a Christchurch property, Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells said.

He was due to appear in Christchurch District Court tomorrow, charged with murder, Wells said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“I wish to acknowledge Tyrone’s family in this difficult time and hope that this arrest provides them with some degree of comfort as they grieve.

“I also wish to acknowledge members of the community who have come forward with information since the incident, which has assisted with today’s arrest.”

It’s not clear how Munns was killed but the Herald understands that he was not stabbed.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The 39-year-old lived at the complex in the suburb of Mairehau.

Wells thanked fellow officers for their work and said he hoped the arrest and charging of a man would reassure the community of the police’s “commitment to pursue violent offenders and hold them to account.”

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand