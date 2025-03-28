Detectives are still investigating the suspected homicide case of Tyrone Munns who died at Innes Courts flats in the Mairehau area of Christchurch on March 9. Photo / George Heard/Supplied of Munns

A man has been charged with murder after the death of Tyrone Munns in a Christchurch social housing complex three weeks ago, police say.

Munns - whose Nomad gangster father Malcolm Munns died in an execution-style slaying in 1997 by a Highway 61 member - was found with critical injuries at Innes Court flats on Innes Rd on March 9.

Despite “urgent treatment” by first responders, Munns died at the scene.

This afternoon police - including Armed Offenders Squad - arrested a 29-year-old man at a Christchurch property, Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells said.

He was due to appear in Christchurch District Court tomorrow, charged with murder, Wells said.