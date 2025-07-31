“We have now laid our boy, Tyreece Te Pairi, to rest in his tūrangawaewae, Tolaga Bay.

“Though his body rests, our grief does not. The ache of his absence is something words cannot carry.”

His family said he was deeply loved, and the pain of losing him is just as deep.

“His future held so much promise — he was taken from us far too soon. His passing has left a profound impact on his partner, whānau and all those who knew him.

“To everyone who stood beside us, sent messages, brought kai, travelled to be with us, or held us in prayer — we are deeply grateful.

“Whether you spoke words of comfort, sat with us in silence, or simply kept Tyreece in your thoughts, we felt your presence.

“We will never forget the kindness shown to our whānau during this time,” the statement said.

Tyreece Te Pairi. Photo / Facebook

The family has asked for continued care and respect.

“Please honour Tyreece’s memory with kindness and dignity. Allow our whānau the space to grieve in peace, free from speculation and harm.

“We are working closely with the New Zealand Police and are grateful for their ongoing mahi and support.

“If you have any information, no matter how minor it may seem, come forward without delay,” the family statement read.

The public’s co-operation was vital for justice for Tyreece, they said.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.