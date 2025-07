Tyreece Te Pairi died in hospital early on Sunday, with police investigating his death as a homicide. Photo / Facebook

Tyreece Te Pairi died in hospital early on Sunday, with police investigating his death as a homicide. Photo / Facebook

Police have arrested and charged an 18-year-old after a young man died in central Hamilton while celebrating his upcoming 21st birthday.

Tyreece Te Pairi, 20, died in hospital early on Sunday, July 20, with police investigating his death as a homicide.

The 18-year-old man appeared in the Hamilton District Court today.

He has been remanded in custody, and all facts in relation to the charges and the ongoing investigation have been suppressed.