Hamilton homicide probe: Teen charged after Tyreece Te Pairi dies before 21st birthday
By Natasha Gordon
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
Tyreece Te Pairi died in hospital early on Sunday, with police investigating his death as a homicide. Photo / Facebook
Police have arrested and charged an 18-year-old after a young man died in central Hamilton while celebrating his upcoming 21st birthday.
Tyreece Te Pairi, 20, died in hospital early on Sunday, July 20, with police investigating his death as a homicide.
The 18-year-old man appeared in the Hamilton
District Court today.
He has been remanded in custody, and all facts in relation to the charges and the ongoing investigation have been suppressed.