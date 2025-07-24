Detective Inspector Daryl Smith said this arrest was great progress in the investigation; however, there was still work to be done.

Police continue to piece together what happened, and thank the community for their support.

“We know incidents like these are distressing for the wider community, and we will have a presence in the area while our investigation is ongoing,” Detective Inspector Smith said.

“The information that is provided from the community is crucial in assisting in our investigation, and we urge anyone who has information and has not yet contacted us to please get in touch.”

Police have set up a web portal for people to share relevant photos or footage.

Tyreece Te Pairi died in hospital early on Sunday, with police investigating his death as a homicide. Photo / Facebook

Family pay tribute

The birthday milestone was set to be celebrated with a family trip to Rarotonga, his grandmother wrote on social media.

“Love you moko ... watch over mum and dad,” she said, in a series of social media tributes.

Smith said police were providing support to Te Pairi’s family as they come to terms with this tragedy and prepare to farewell him.

