Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Hamilton homicide probe: Teen charged after Tyreece Te Pairi dies before 21st birthday

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Tyreece Te Pairi died in hospital early on Sunday, with police investigating his death as a homicide. Photo / Facebook

Tyreece Te Pairi died in hospital early on Sunday, with police investigating his death as a homicide. Photo / Facebook

Police have arrested and charged an 18-year-old after a young man died in central Hamilton while celebrating his upcoming 21st birthday.

Tyreece Te Pairi, 20, died in hospital early on Sunday, July 20, with police investigating his death as a homicide.

The 18-year-old man appeared in the Hamilton

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save