A young man suffered a lifelong head injury after being attacked by two men outside the Te Rapa Tavern, Hamilton, last year. Image / Google Maps
A young man has been left with a lifelong and debilitating head injury after a “concerted and deliberate beating” at a tavern that only ended when he was left lying unconscious in a pool of blood.
The man was enjoying a night at the Te Rapa Tavern in Hamilton withhis family on October 9 last year when his path crossed with three other men.
According to police, those men, Tyla Wirihana-Singh, Brendan Lee Varu and a third person, had been “disorderly” and were being kicked out when there was some “antagonising” with the man and his father.
Soon after the victim’s father was punched in the head, knocking him to the ground, while the man was chased outside and beaten unconscious in an attack that was captured on CCTV.
A judge with more than 40 years’ experience in the criminal court yesterday described the attack as being in the “upper echelons of violence against someone who was utterly defenceless”.
“This was gratuitous, it was callous, and what I would say to you is it’s an absolute miracle having seen [CCTV] that this is not a sentencing involving a fatality,” Judge Philip Crayton told Wirihana-Singh as he was being sentenced for his role in what happened.
Varu was sentenced last month for his role in the attack, receiving six months’ community detention, 12 months’ intensive supervision, and ordered to pay $1000 in reparation on a charge of injuring with intent to injure.
On Wednesday, Wirihana-Singh was hoping not to go to jail on his more serious charge of wounding with intent to injure, which carries a maximum penalty of seven years’ jail.
“He has taken steps to do something about turning his life around, which is different to so many people who come before this court,” Taylor told the judge.
‘He’ll never be the same again’
Judge Crayton said the younger victim was “ultimately never going to be the same again”.
“The harm that has been suffered and is being endured by both victims and their family is life-changing.
“It has been life-changing for all of them.”
He took an overall starting point of three years and five months’ prison before issuing various discounts, coming to an end term of 12 months’ home detention, 100 hours’ community work, and ordered Wirihana-Singh to pay $5000 emotional harm reparation.