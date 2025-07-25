Advertisement
Brendon Varu sentenced for ‘brutal’ attack during Hamilton pub fight

Belinda Feek
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Waikato·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Brendon Lee Varu unleashed a barrage of punches during a fight at Te Rapa Tavern, Hamilton, last year. Image / Google maps

A man who had been at the pub with family and friends to take part in a pool competition was “brutally” beaten by another patron, traumatising his partner and teenage daughter, who witnessed the attack.

The girl let out a “blood-curdling” scream as Brendon Lee Varu unleashed a barrage

