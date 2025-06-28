Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Men rescued in rising floodwaters near Timaru after two hours on top of vehicle

Isaac Davison
By
Senior Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

The Opihi River. Photo / Creative Commons image

The Opihi River. Photo / Creative Commons image

Two men have been rescued from the top of their vehicle where they were trapped for two hours as it was being swallowed by a flooded river.

Emergency services said their vehicle became stuck in fast-moving water near Temuka, north of Timaru, around 9.30pm last night.

Police and Firefighters

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand