The Opihi River. Photo / Creative Commons image

Two men have been rescued from the top of their vehicle where they were trapped for two hours as it was being swallowed by a flooded river.

Emergency services said their vehicle became stuck in fast-moving water near Temuka, north of Timaru, around 9.30pm last night.

Police and Firefighters were called to the scene, near the fork of the Opihi and Temuka rivers.

The pair climbed onto the deck of their vehicle as it slowly sank in the water.