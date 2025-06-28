They were unable to swim to safety because of the strength of the current, a police spokesman said.
The vehicle then sank to its bonnet and a search and rescue team and a helicopter were brought in to help.
“At 11.20pm, the first of the pair was winched to safety, followed by his friend several minutes later,” the spokesman said.
The two men were assessed at Timaru Hospital and then released to their “very relieved family”, police said.
The incident took place as wild weather swept the country, with tornadoes, heavy rain and snowfall driven by a low pressure system.
A state of emergency remains in place for for Nelson-Tasman and Marlborough after heavy rain led to widespread flooding.
One person died after they were reportedly hit by a tree while clearing flood damage in Wai-iti, south of Nelson, yesterday morning.