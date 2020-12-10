Two-year-old boy rescued from Napier pool dies in hospital

The two-year-old who was rescued after nearly drowning at the Napier Aquatic Centre has died in hospital. Photo / File

The two-year-old boy who was rescued from a pool at the Napier Aquatic Centre last Saturday has died in hospital.

A police spokesperson confirmed a two-year-old has died following a drowning incident in Napier on Saturday 5 December.

Emergency services were called to the incident at a pool about 11.56am.

The toddler was initially transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital with critical injuries, before being transported to Starship Hospital where they later died of their injuries on Wednesday.

Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.