A two-vehicle crash in the rural Franklin area has left people seriously injured. Photo / File

A two-vehicle crash in the rural Franklin area, south of Auckland, has left people seriously injured.

A police spokesperson said police were called to the crash at the intersection of Waiuku Rd and Aka Aka Rd around 9.30pm and first reports are that there are serious injuries.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible as traffic management is in place.