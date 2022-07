Emergency services are responding to a two-vehicle crash near Waimate. Photo / NZME

Emergency services are responding to a two-vehicle crash near Waimate.

Police say they were called to the crash on the Waimate Highway (SH1) at 1.27pm.

Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said two fire trucks from Glenavy and two trucks from Waimate were attending the incident.